Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the May 15th total of 2,993,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

XEBEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

XEBEF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

