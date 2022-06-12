Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CPS opened at $5.20 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.18.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 942,225 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 195,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 153,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

