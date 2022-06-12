Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.30.

NYSE CCK opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,812,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

