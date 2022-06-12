Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.32.

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

