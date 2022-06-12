Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.70.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.