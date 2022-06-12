Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

