Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $81.53.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

