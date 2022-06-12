Comparing AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and MS&AD Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $315.93 million 3.09 $65.76 million $3.29 15.34 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion N/A $2.34 billion $2.11 7.16

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMERISAFE and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AMERISAFE pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. AMERISAFE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 20.70% 12.83% 3.87% MS&AD Insurance Group 5.13% 8.40% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

