Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,757.50

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,757.50 ($22.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.32) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, May 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.43) to GBX 1,910 ($23.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($73,910.53).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,736.60 ($21.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($17.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,752.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,652.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

