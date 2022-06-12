Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $355.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FTNT opened at $288.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.10.

Shares of Fortinet are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 23rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

