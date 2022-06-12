Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $79.89

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

