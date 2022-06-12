Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$40.13

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$34.25 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$23.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.04.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1300003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders have sold a total of 97,272 shares of company stock worth $4,086,647 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.