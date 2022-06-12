Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $409.45

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.60.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of DECK opened at $269.97 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

