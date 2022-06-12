Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $161.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

FIVN stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

