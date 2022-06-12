Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $71.50

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE WGO opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

