Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

