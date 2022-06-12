Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $106.20

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

