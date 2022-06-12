Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Price Target at $119.64

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Valero Energy stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

