Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $301.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.83.

NYSE:MTN opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $275.36.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

