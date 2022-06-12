Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $301.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.83.
NYSE:MTN opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $275.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
