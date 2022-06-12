Needham & Company LLC Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.38.

MDB opened at $268.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

