Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $296.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INSP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $183.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

