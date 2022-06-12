Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $55.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 203.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. NIO has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

