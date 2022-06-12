Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.95 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.