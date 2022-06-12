Morgan Stanley Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.15

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.88% from the stock’s current price.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE CCO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.