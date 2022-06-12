JMP Securities Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $151.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 129.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.27.

DOCU stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

