Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $77.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 151.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Celsius by 375.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 554,872 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

