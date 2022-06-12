Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.