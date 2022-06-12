CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.85 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $74,910,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $16,085,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

