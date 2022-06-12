Morgan Stanley Lowers Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $70.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

