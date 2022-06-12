Citigroup Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $160.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.