Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

NASDAQ EA opened at $133.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

