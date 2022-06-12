Benchmark Lowers Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $12.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 5.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 6.96. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of 5.10 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.