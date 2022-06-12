DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.