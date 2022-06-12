Citigroup Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $90.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

