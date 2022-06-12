Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 61,885 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

