Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

ZEN opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,946 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

