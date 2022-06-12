MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.18. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($43.01) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

