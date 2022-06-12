Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $19.90. Arcellx shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 471 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $19,360,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

