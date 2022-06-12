Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.67. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,599 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,726,565.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 1,048,629 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.