TD Securities Boosts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$16.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MJDLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

MJDLF stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.