Stifel Nicolaus Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$20.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MJDLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

