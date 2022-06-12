AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

