BMO Capital Markets Raises Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$3.25

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of FMCXF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

