Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.65.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

