Morgan Stanley Cuts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $20.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

