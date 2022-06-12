Cowen Trims AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Target Price to $170.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.40.

NYSE:ABC opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

