AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $68.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

APP opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -190.05, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

