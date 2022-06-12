Raymond James Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NOG opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 543,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,479. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 182,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

