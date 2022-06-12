Morgan Stanley Cuts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $80.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.67.

BMI stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

