Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.25.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $121,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $190.98 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

